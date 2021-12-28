SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Omicron has arrived in central Illinois, and it could be the dominant strain within a week.
"We're seeing a large increase in the number of cases as Omicron spreads throughout the community and the county, because it's much, more contagious," Dr. Brian Miller, president of the Sangamon County Board of Health, told WAND News.
While this variant is more contagious, it is believed to be less deadly than Delta. Still, Dr. Miller expects cases and hospitalizations will continue to rise.
"We have the physical capacity as far as rooms and beds and ventilators, the staffing becomes an issue," Miller explained.
Health officials worry breakthrough cases among staff will leave hospitals without the doctors and nurses needed to treat the surging number of patients.
"Once they become infected, they're out from five days to 10 days, or if they get extremely ill even longer," Miller said.
The prospect of hospitals being at their breaking point again has health officials pleading with the public to get vaccinated.
"All we can do is educate and people need to make their own decisions," Miller said.
But WAND News has learned the Sangamon County Department of Public Health actually knew Omicron cases were confirmed in the county before Christmas, yet waited until Monday to share that information with the public.
WAND's Alyssa Patrick asked, "Do you think folks would have made a different decisions to gather with loved ones this weekend if they knew Omicron was here in Central Illinois?"
"I don't think it would have mattered at all," Miller said. "I think people had made their decision as to whether they were going to gather or not, and what precautions they were going to take."
Miller is asking the public, regardless of the variant, to continue to mask up, practice social distancing and get vaccinated.
