SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Highway Department will be doing construction activities on various county highways.
This will result in extended day time lane closures starting July 6 at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.
The work is expected to be done by late August.
Work on these highways will consist of chip sealing. Work will begin on County Highway 1 – Cantrall Creek Road and progress in a clockwise direction around the county.
Traffic will be reduced to a single lane controlled by flaggers during the work.
Drivers are reminded to use extreme caution while driving in work zones.
