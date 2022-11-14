SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned a Sangamon County man who pleaded guilty to assault in connection with the January 6 U.S. Capitol breach has now been charged in a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 55 on November 8.
Four vehicles were involved in that crash that happened in the southbound lane of I-55 around milepost 89. A truck hit two passenger cars and then overturned. A truck-tractor pulling a trailer drove through the crash scene right after the impact and was damaged.
Two drivers and a passenger were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One driver, a woman from North Carolina, was pronounced dead on the scene.
We have learned Shane Jason Woods of Auburn was charged with reckless homicide, aggravated DUI, DUI, and fleeing and eluding in connection with the crash.
His bond is set at $2 million.
Woods pleaded guilty in September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
He was set to be sentenced for that on Jan. 13, 2023.
Woods was part of a large crowd of protesters who gathered on the lower west terrace in the northwest corner of the U.S. Capitol building, prosecutors said in a press release. The release said a U.S. Capitol Police officer was sprayed with bear mace, which hurt her vision, and was tripped and pushed to the ground by Woods as as she tried to pursue the person who sprayed her.
