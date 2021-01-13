SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County health officials released a document outlining plans for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is planning to have indoor clinics and a drive-through operation for vaccinations. Clinics will be done seven days a week starting Jan. 6. Vaccinations will be done indoors between Jan. 6 and Jan. 15, 2021.
The county health department said it is looking for ways to increase efficiency and allow more vaccinations. It currently expects to vaccinate 300 people per day.
Health officials noted warmer weather in the spring might allow for for a faster rate of vaccinations.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine in Sangamon County, which is currently in Phase 1A of Illinois eligibility levels, can schedule an appointment through the health department website or by calling its COVID-19 hotline at (217)321-2606 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on regular business days.
Phase 1A is limited to health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.
See the PDF document attached to this story for Sangamon County's full report on the vaccination process. It includes significantly more information and a question and answer section for the public.
