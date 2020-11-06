SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A lane of traffic is closed after a rollover crash in Sangamon County.
Illinois State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened Friday evening on Interstate 55 southbound near mile post 76. This is four miles south of Divernon.
The cause of the crash and extent of possible injuries are unknown at this time.
ISP troopers and Divernon firefighters responded. Authorities closed the right lane of traffic.
Drivers are urged to slow down, move over and use caution when approaching the scene of the crash.
