SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of former Sheriff Wes Barr.
Barr served as Sheriff from 2014 to 2018. He worked in patrol , was a K9 handler, ran the Sheriff’s Citizen’s Police Academy for several years, and was a volunteer in the Springfield community.
He served as a Marine, a Deputy and the Sheriff.
The sheriff's office asked that the public keep Barr's family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
The Illinois Sheriffs' Association also posted condolences.