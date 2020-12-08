SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright has tested positive for COVID-19.
Wright confirmed his positive test in an email exchange with WAND News. He did not comment on a question asking if he was showing any symptoms of the virus.
Voters elected Wright to a new term as state's attorney in the Nov. 3, 2020 election. He was first appointed to the position by a bipartisan county board in 2018.
