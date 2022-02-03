SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County will stay at Level 2 Winter Weather Emergency status until further notice, officials said Thursday.
The declaration only applies to county highways. At Level 2, roadways are considered hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and could be icy. There are areas where roadways could be partially closed by the elements. Travel on county highways is discouraged at this level and nobody should be out unless traveling is absolutely necessary, officials said.
Sangamon County leaders said the blowing and drifting snow is expected to continue causing travel challenges. They said numerous abandoned vehicles have hindered road clearing efforts throughout Sangamon County.
"These vehicles cause hazardous conditions for snowplow drivers and can prevent plows from clearing roads," a press release said. "Abandoned vehicles on county highways that obstruct public safety and road clearing operations are subject to towing and ticketing by the county."
Officials said road conditions will be monitored throughout Thursday evening and early Friday. The emergency level could be adjusted based on conditions.
