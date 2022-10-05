SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County saw a record breaking year in 2021 when it comes to overdose deaths.
"We had a record number of accidental overdoses last year and it looks like this year we're going to be close," Coroner Jim Allmon told News.
Allmon said he's hoping to see numbers start to improve, but dangerous substance mixed into street drugs is making it tough to stop the deadly trend.
"Once fentanyl hit the market in 2019, 2020 and now 2021- our numbers have been up significantly," Allmon explained.
Allmon believes the spike in deaths is being driven by drug dealers who are cutting fentanyl into common street drugs.
"They think they're getting a xanax pill, they think they're getting cocaine, they think they're getting methamphetamine. What's happening is this stuff is laced with fentanyl-- and its killing them," Allmon added.
Springfield Police said their officers were previously only seeing fentanyl only laced into heroin, but it is now being found laced in party drugs.
"Where that becomes a problem for instance is with someone who is using cocaine, and has built up a tolerance to cocaine, and now maybe they get cocaine from a dealer who has cut it with fentanyl," Josh Stuenkel, Springfield's Assistant Chief of Police told WAND News.
"People that are used to using maybe just on the weekends or just recreationally, those are the people that we're finding deceased," Allmon added.
Allmon said the trend is driving overdose deaths higher, and each case is more than just a number on a graph.
"Every single number in this chart that we show for accidental overdoses- we've talked to families, there's a ripple effect. The amount of people that are affected for one person passing away from an accidental overdose is staggering," Allmon said.
But police said its a challenge when users may not realize they are taking a fatal drug.
"They're not familiar with the fentanyl- that they might not even know is cut in with the drugs that they're buying- and that tends to lead to the overdoses," Assistant Chief Stuenkel added.
Allmon also said he is increasingly finding carfentanyl and xylazine being laced into street drugs.
This breakdown from his office shows the changing trends in overdose deaths over the past seven years.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.