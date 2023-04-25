SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center has 85 kennels. Right now, 84 of those are in use.
"We are not going to sugarcoat it, it is stressful for everyone involved," said Jeanne Keenan, Director of Operations at the Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center. "With being at capacity we have to figure out what we are going to do with the next one that goes in."
Keenan says the center is at a critical point. They have had to send dogs to shelters or organizations not just outside the county, but completely out of the state. This morning, the facility transported a dog to a rescue in Minnesota to clear up more room at the shelter.
"There's been at least a 30% increase since this time last year on animals being brought into the shelter and a 32% hike on owner surrenders," said Keenan. "I'm guessing that is because of the economy. People are worried and people are struggling."
Keenan said many people who are coming in to drop off their pets don't know about all the resources the shelter offers. The shelter can help microchip dogs, provide dog houses, connect people with pet food banks, and potentially even find help for medical expenses.
"We're not trying to judge them by any means when we ask them questions when they're bringing their pet in but we're just trying to get an idea of what they are surrendering the pet for and if maybe if there's something we can supply in order to avoid that," said Keenan.
If you aren't looking to adopt a dog, the shelter is also looking for volunteers. If you are interested in adopting or volunteering, you can fill out an application here.
