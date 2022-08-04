SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center announced the return of volunteers.
The agency announced on its Facebook page that it is excited for the return of volunteers to the facility.
The post read:
"Interested community members are encouraged to submit an application, which can be found at SCDPH.org or by contacting SCACAC. In addition to the application, prospective volunteers will be asked to complete an interview with facility leadership, a criminal background check, and participate in an animal training orientation.
Prospective volunteers with further questions about the application process or volunteer duties should contact SCACAC at 217-535-3065."
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
