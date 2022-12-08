SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - After Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center was inspected by several government organizations last year, they are now clearing the air.
The inspections were a response to several social media posts claiming abuse and mass sickness at the facility. All of the inspections came back with no violations listed.
Staff at Sangamon County Animal Control hosted an open house last weekend to let community members have a look at how the animals are being kept and taken care of. They plan to do more of these events in the future.
"We wanted to let the community come in and kind of view the facility maybe put to rest any issues that they thought didn't trust, that kind of thing," said Jeanne Keenan, Interim Director of the Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center. "We're trying to get the community's trust back."
The center has made staffing changes, including a new Animal Care Manager. He has experience as a Veterinary Technician and is able to make sure animals aren't in critical condition when they are first received at the shelter.
In addition to the changes they've already made, the center plans to add a better security system, new kennels for the animals and a commercial washing machine.
Shelter management said they are happy with the changes that have been made so far and they know it will improve the quality of care for the animals.
"We are really proud of the changes we've gone through ... we're really working hard at it and we want the public to keep asking questions and come seeing us and we do have an awful lot of wonderful animals to adopt," said Gail O'Neill, the Director of Sangamon County Public Health.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.