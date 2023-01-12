SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon County Animal Control officers responded to a call about a deer stuck in the lake.
According to the SCACAC Facebook page, when animal control officers arrived they found a young buck had a boat rope tangled around his antlers and he was shivering and tired from trying to get loose.
SCACAC said the officers jumped into action to secure him enough to be able to cut the rope loose and he then started to swim off to his destination.
