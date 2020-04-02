SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Sangamon County, according to health officials.
The total number of cases is now 23, including two deaths. There are currently five confirmed cases that are hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center and two confirmed positive cases hospitalized at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Memorial has 11 patients under investigation and St. John's has 6 patients under investigation.
Of the cases 19 are Sangamon County residents and four are non-Sangamon County residents. A total of 519 people have been tested.