SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon County Board of Health gives Bars and Restaurants' okay in the Sangamon County area to re-open.
Bars and Restaurants took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
"Creating a crisis to solve a problem is not the answer," CILBA acting President Mike Monseur stated. "When you forcibly take a person's income away in a moments time, you destroy people and families."
Restaurants and Bars have gone above and beyond to try and adjust their way of working to ensure everyone's safety.
Employees have trained on COVID safety, and all Personal Protection Equipment has been installed to ensure staff and customer safety.
Several businesses will now require social distancing, plexiglass dividers and temperature checks.
Sangamon Co. has changed its guidelines that could dicate another shutdown.
According to the County Board if COVID numbers throughout the County go over 8% all will be shutdown again.
"While we appreciate the change of heart in allowing businesses to partially reopen, moving the goal post yet again sets the County and Businesses up for failure." said Monseur.
"There will be a spike, but not because of restaurants and bars. Sangamon County/Springfield is a regional hub for medical care, so patients from outside Sangamon County come here to get treated, those numbers go against us. If this allowed to stand, we'll be shut down in no time."
Monseur also mentions "Once we reopen, we should never go down the path of closures again, especially when there is not science behind the closures."
CILBA member businesses understand their responsibility and obligation to its customers and employees and are with certain that through these new protective rules and regulations we can start working back towards a new normal.
Under the new rules and regulations businesses will be limited to only staying open until 9 p.m., however the CILBA is working to try and push the curfew back to 11 p.m.
Ryan Bandy, CILBA Vice- President stated "I was elated to bring back all of my employees to work with the new rules released by Sangamon County, but when I found out we would have to close inside at 9 p.m., I decided to keep my business closed as it is not worth the hassle of having to push people out of the business right right at 9 p.m. Due to this rule, my employees will remain out of work unfortunately."
