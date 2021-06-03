(WAND)-The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms the death of the individual shot in Athens on May 27th.
Corey Markey, 42, of Athens died at Memorial Medical Center at 4:43 a.m. on Thursday, June 3.
Markey was shot during an argument between two neighbors in Athens.
The autopsy was preformed early Thursday morning and preliminary results indicated Markey died of a gunshot wound.
The death is being investigated as a homicide and is under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.