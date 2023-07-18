SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Courthouse Facility Dog Gibson has passed away.
Gibson was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer earlier this month. On Monday night, July 17, he passed peacefully.
Gibson spent six years serving the citizens of Sangamon County, offering peace to those suffering from trauma, pain, and anxiety.
On the Duo Dog Facebook page they posted, "He gave every ounce of himself to his job and he loved the daily interactions of work life. He became a fixture in the Sangamon County Courthouse, and was happy to say hello to everyone he met. Whether he was working with adults, children, or veterans, getting a little attention from Sangamon County staff, or just trotting through security each day, he always had that “Gibson smile” on his face and was ready to receive a quick pat, ear scratch or belly rub from anyone he met. He enjoyed going to various organizations and schools in the community to help his humans share how important the program was for victims and survivors."
Gibson’s handlers said they are taking time to grieve the sudden loss.
Sangamon County and area law enforcement are planning a funeral procession in downtown Springfield next week.
WAND News will post more information on that when it becomes available.
