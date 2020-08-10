SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — COVID-19 testing at the Sangamon County Health Department has been canceled Monday afternoon due to severe weather.
The health department announced the closure on its Facebook page. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the entire WAND viewing area — which includes Macon, Sangamon, Champaign, and Christian counties among others.
Stay with WAND for severe weather updates throughout the evening.
