Leland Grove, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County Crime Stoppers are searching for a suspect in a Dec. 22 shooting.
Around 10:20 A.M. at Leland and Wiggins Ave. in Leland Grove, a male driving a silver car shot at another silver car.
The suspect may have been wearing a grey hooded jacket with the hood up. The suspect fled west towards Illini Rd. after the shooting.
If you have any information: contact Crime Stoppers at 788-8427, or text by typing TIP672, then your message and send it to crimes.
You can also leave a tip on the website cashfortips.us. All three ways are anonymous and if an arrest is made based on your tip, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to 2500 dollars. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, never your name.