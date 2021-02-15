SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County has declared a Level 2 Winter Weather Emergency.
It is in effect at 6:00 p.m. Monday evening until further notice.
The declaration applies only to county highways.
Under a Level 2 Winter Weather Emergency, travel on County Highways is discouraged. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel, officials say.
Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and may be icy.
Emergency personnel may not be able to respond in a timely manner if you are stranded.
If necessary, the emergency level may be adjusted based upon changing conditions.
Here is the county's three level system for winter weather emergencies:
LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous. Drivers may encounter blowing and drifting snow and roadways may be icy. Drivers should use caution.
LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and may be icy. There are areas where the roadways may be partially closed by the elements. Travel on County Highways is discouraged. No one should be out during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. Emergency personnel may not be able to respond in a timely manner if you are stranded.
LEVEL 3: Weather conditions have fully closed the County Highways. No one should be out during these conditions. Emergency personnel will not be able to respond in a timely manner if you are stranded.
