SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health partners with Indiana's milk bank to provide breast milk to babies in the Neonatal Infant Care unit at St. John's Children's Hospital.
Local donors bring their milk to the Public Health Department, where it is packaged and shipped out to Indiana. The facility there tests the milk, processes it, and ships it back to Springfield.
"There is a lot of testing, that's why we send it to the Indiana milk bank, because they do that testing and pasteurization," said Sarah Sherman, a WIC Breastfeeding Peer Counselor and Milk Bank Coordinator at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health. "Before it ever goes to baby, the milk is checked, just to make sure that there's nothing of concern there before it's given to a baby."
Donating is a fairly easy process. Mothers must be healthy and undergo a blood test, which is paid for by the milk bank. They must also not be on specific medications, and be willing to donate at least 100 ounces of milk.
Donated milk provides a crucial support for babies who are in the NICU. It contains nutrients and healing properties that can be hard to get with formula alone. Breast milk advocates call it "liquid gold."
"It provides these antibodies and healthy components that you can't find necessarily in formula," said Sherman. "I know that it's been suggested through scientific studies that if an infant isn't able to get breast milk from their own mother, the next best option is to get that breast milk from a human donor."
Due to the timeline of lactation, the Department is always looking for more donors. For more information on becoming a breast milk donor, you can call the Department of Public Health at (217) 535-3100.
