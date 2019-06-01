(WAND) - People with arrests records, but no convictions may get a fresh start this summer.
The Associated Press reports nearly 20 attorneys will gather this summer for the Sangamon County Expungement and Record Sealing Summit is scheduled for Oct. 19th in Springfield.
Land of Lincoln Legal Aid secretary Joy Burgess says the event is “a chance for people to get it right.”
230 people were helped last year according to Burgess. The attorneys look to help people who have arrest records, but no convictions.
Candidates interested need to register so their ISP records are available to facilitate the process.
Petitions are filed with the circuit clerk, state police, prosecutors and the arresting and booking agency. Burgess says only about 15% of petitions are denied.