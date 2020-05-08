SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Fair has been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers announced through Facebook they will move the 2020 fair to Oct. 2-3, 2020, and will instead have a modified version. The new fair will feature the Swyear Carnival, a Demolition Derby, local bands in the Miller Pavilion, food vendors, a talent show and general fair entries, according to the Facebook post.
"We hope to salvage some aspect of a fair for you in October," organizers said.
In addition, grandstand entertainment meant for the 2020 fair will be rescheduled for the 2021 Sangamon County Fair. Tickets purchased in advance for 2020 will be valid in 2021. Customers can claim a refund if they choose. Details can be found here.
The 2021 Sangamon County Fair is scheduled for June 16-20, 2021.
