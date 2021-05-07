NEW BERLIN, Ill. (WAND)- With new COVID-19 protocols in place, the Sangamon County Fair is excited about the 2021 season and adds additional acts to their grandstand lineup.
The Sangamon County Fair dates are set for June 16-20.
To minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, the Fair will be implementing extensive sanitizing, enhanced cleaning protocols, and abiding by the social distancing recommendations per the current Sangamon County Health Department and Restore Illinois guidelines.
Fair Board President Nathan Smith says, "Our priority is to protect the health and welfare of our fair-goers as they finally get to enjoy everything the fair has to offer again like carnival rides, livestock shows, and awesome live concerts."
The Fair has announced a few new additions to their grandstand lineup, including Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum rap superstar Nelly, and Country artist Riley Green.
Nelly will headline the grandstand on Thursday, June 17.
Opening for him will be singer, songwriter, and producer Blanco Brown and special guest DJ DH3. Blurring the lines between Country and hip-hop music, Blanco Brown makes a southern sound he proudly calls "trailer trap." He is most known for his song "The Git Up."
Riley Green will perform Friday, June 18. Green is known for his debut No. 1 hit single "There Was This Girl" and his hit song "I Wish Grandpas Never Died."
Up and coming Nashville singer-songwriter Troy Cartwright and the St. Louis metro area band Borderline will kick off Friday night's show.
Also, on the fairs event lineup, the Sangamon County Fair Queen Pageant will be held Wednesday, June 16, Truck and Tractor Pull on Saturday, June 19, and the Demolition Derby Sunday, June 20.
A petting zoo, circus act, and dog shows are also planned on the grounds, and several local bands are slated to perform.
For more information about the Fair, including COVID response plan, being an exhibitor, or to purchase tickets to any of the grandstand events, go to www.sangcofair.com.
Tickets purchased online by June 1 will be sent by mail. Grandstand admission does not include fair gate admission or carnival rides and will need to be purchased separately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.