SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Health officials in Sangamon County announced two new cases of COVID-19.
One of the new cases includes a Sangamon County resident. The other case is the resident of Christian County who is currently being treated in Springfield.
There are now eight confirmed cases in the county, including one death.
Health officials say they are reporting the Christian County resident in their numbers as well, until the person is released from the hospital.
On the IDPH website Sangamon County is shown with only seven cases and one death. Officials say it is because they got confirmation back after the state update.
