SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced two new cases of COVID-19.
This now brings the total of cases in Sangamon County to 35, including two deaths.
Six of the confirmed cases are hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center and three of the patients with the disease are hospitalized at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Memorial has 15 patients under investigation and St. John's has ten under investigation.
Health officials say five of the confirmed cases are not Sangamon County residents. There have been a total of 656 tests completed.