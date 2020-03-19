SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced one new case of COVID-19 in Sangamon County.
In their daily press release, they said there are five reported cases, including one death. On Wednesday there were four cases.
Currently all of the active cases are no longer hospitalized.
Memorial Health System has six patients currently under investigation. St. John's has six patients under investigation.
The county has 16 outstanding tests. Three of the total confirmed cases are Sangamon County residents.
Illinois has 424 cases of the coronavirus and there have been four deaths, including the death in Sangamon County.