SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - During a roundtable discussion with Sangamon County health leaders and the Springfield mayor, officials addressed some of the issues people are facing when trying to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
The director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, Gail O'Neill, said the only thing holding health officials back from vaccinating more people in the community is the supply of vaccines.
"A lot of people want the vaccine and are anxious to get it," O'Neill said. "So far, we are just at about 9,000 doses provided to the community. Some of those, not many, are second doses."
O'Neill said hundreds of people get vaccinated at the department each day.
"We started with a goal of about 300 (vaccines a day)," O'Neill said. "Its been real close to 400. It was 405 yesterday, so 375 is a good average now."
The goal, O'Neill said, is to get 70 percent of the population vaccinated.
"4.7 percent of the population is fully vaccinated," O'Neill said. "Of those 9,000 we've done, we're coming around to over half of them being on their second dose."
O'Neill said the department is working to expand vaccine access to people in the community.
"We realized there was a need for second doses, and trying to balance first and second doses in our scheduling has been a challenge," O'Neill said. "We had a lot of it available online, and people who were really good with computers can take up a lot of appointments very quickly. So, we worked to make sure there was a certain number of appointments available for those who call in on the phone."
O'Neill said the public should try to schedule their appointments for the first and second vaccine at the same facility.
"When we make our requests for the vaccine, the state doesn't want us hanging on to vaccines for second doses," O'Neill said. "Basically, our shipments for second doses are supposed to come based on the number of first doses we did. It could be challenge if everyone was trying to get doses to different places."
According to O'Neill, it's ultimately up to the state on how many vaccines each region receives.
"Everyone that gets a vaccine has to have their information about them put into a vaccine reporting system, which is called iCare," O'Neill said. "We make an agreement (and) within 24 hours, we'll have that information about who was vaccinated into the iCare system. That's how they know how much of the vaccine supply is used and how much might be sitting."
