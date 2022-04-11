SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -The Sangamon County Historical Society will be offering a free virtual tour of the area that was once Springfield’s best address on Fourth Street.
The tour will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at the City of Springfield’s Lincoln Library, Carnegie Room North, 326 South Seventh St. The event is free and open to the public.
The program will feature a virtual tour and insight to the city’s most prominent families who lived near the Dana-Thomas house along and around South Fourth Street from East Lawrence to north of Jackson Street.
Local history experts Allicent Smith and Cinda Klickna will share their knowledge about the Dana-Thomas House and its neighbors.
Smith is a former Dana-Thomas House Foundation Board member and docent. Klickna is a current member of the Foundation Board and a board member of the Sangamon County Historical Society.
For more information about the event, contact the Sangamon County Historical Society at www.sangamonhistory.org or 217-525-1961.
