(WAND) - 106 vaccinations have been administrated to the inmates and staff at the Sangamon County Jail.
The Sangamon County Jail began vaccinating inmates Thursday at 8:00 a.m.
According to the Sheriff's Office, of the approximately 350 inmates currently in custody, about half indicated they were interested in receiving the vaccine.
Inmates and staff received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
With the help of two nurses from Sangamon County Public Health, six medics from the Illinois National Guard, and Corrections Staff from the jail, 106 vaccinations were administered by 10:05 a.m.
111 inmates signed up to receive the vaccination, 28 of which opted out at the last minute.
14 employees who had not previously been vaccinated, also received the shot.
The Sheriff's Office will continue to monitor the inmate population and coordinate with Public Health to provide more vaccinations, for eligible inmates, in the future.
