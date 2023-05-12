SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois iLottery player from Sangamon County has won $1,100,000 after playing Lucky Day Lotto online.
The winner matched all five numbers for the April 30 midday drawing to hit the jackpot and become the latest Lucky Day Lotto millionaire.
“I absolutely couldn’t believe it, and subconsciously, I still don’t believe that I won,” said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “Like everyone else, I play the lottery hoping to win a big jackpot, but when it actually happens to you, it’s pretty surreal.”
The winner said the first person he told about the win was his wife.
“When I called my wife at work and told her that I won a million dollars playing the lottery, she said ‘I don’t have time for this, stop joking around’ and was about to hang up the phone, so I took a screenshot of the message that I received from the Illinois Lottery and sent it to her – well, that pretty much left her speechless,” laughed the winner.
The Sangamon County man is now the third online Lucky Day Lotto millionaire, and the fifth Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of a million dollars or more playing Lucky Day Lotto so far this year.
The winner said he plans to buy a new car with his winnings.
“My Chevy truck currently has over 200,000 miles on it, so I plan to replace it with a new Chevy truck. Also, a family vacation to Hawaii - it’s been my wife’s dream to go there. Additionally, my wife and I plan to donate a portion of the winnings to a local charity - the Visual Arts Association,” said the winner.
The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.
Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, visit illinoislottery.com.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
