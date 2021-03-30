Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.