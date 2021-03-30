SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County has started using Zoom for lower-level traffic court citations.
Circuit Clerk Paul Palazzolo said, “Remote court appearances will allow thousands of motorists each month to appear in ‘virtual traffic court.’ This is the latest move in Sangamon County government’s priority to improve convenience for the public, and efficiency for the courts.”
Judge John “Mo” Madonia, the 7th Circuit Chief Judge, said, “This remote access technology allows us to be more efficient in traffic court, and gives motorists the opportunity to save time and perhaps allay concerns about visiting the courtroom. We are sensitive to concerns about the pandemic, and this is one way to remove a requirement for some motorists to appear in public.”
Virtual traffic court is not available for all citations. You must appear in person at the Sangamon County Complex on your scheduled court date and time if your citation is for:
• DUI
• Class A misdemeanor
• Accident
• If you are contesting your ticket and will request a trial.
Palazzolo said, “We are pleased to offer this streamlined service for the public to enhance safety and save travel time. But it's important to remember that all respect for the courtroom must be maintained. Even though you would be remote, you are still ‘in’ the courtroom. This will work extremely well for everybody if we keep courtesy and respect in mind.”
To take advantage of traffic court by Zoom, you must register at least 24 hours before your scheduled traffic court date and time at www.sangamoncountycircuitclerk.org and by finding “Zoom Traffic Court.”
If you choose to pay the ticket without appearing in court, you can also visit the Sangamon County Circuit Clerk’s office before your scheduled court date.
If you choose to make an appearance in court, you need to arrive at the Sangamon County Complex at least 15 minutes before your scheduled court time on the date listed at the bottom of your ticket.
For more information about traffic court, go to www.sangamoncountycircuitclerk.org, or download the office’s app.
