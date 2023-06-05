SANGAMON CO., Ill. (WAND) — A Springfield man's cause of death was recently changed on his death certificate, but Sangamon County Officials said that change does not change the facts of the case.
In January 2010, Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of a domestic incident. While on the way to the residence, they received another call that the suspect had also committed a home invasion.
"(He) had battered the woman and tried to attack her son and her son's friend," said Sheriff Jack Campbell.
When deputies arrived, they found a man sitting outside. They went to talk with the victim of the home invasion who told deputies the man sitting outside was Patrick Burns and he had committed the home invasion.
Deputies attempted to make contact, but according to Sheriff Campbell, Burns resisted.
"This man just committed a Class X Felony, where any use of force is necessary to the effect of the arrest is legal, up to including lethal force. So, we, of course, try to take the man into custody and during that encounter, he refuses to put his hands behind his back, begins fighting, and punches a deputy."
Deputies deployed their Tasers. Sheriff Campbell said the record shows there were four Tasers and the triggers were pulled 21 times.
"Nobody knows how many times Mr. Burns was actually tasered. It certainly was not 21 times. He was violently fighting during this entire encounter before we got him into handcuffs."
Burns was taken to the hospital and later died. The coroner ruled his cause of death "excited delirium".
Sheriff Campbell, who was Deputy Sheriff at the time, contacted the Illinois State Police to conduct an internal review of the department's policies and procedures.
"ISP had concluded that we had followed the policy and we had not done anything wrong. Then shortly after that, it was followed up with Judge John Schmidt, who vindicated us saying that we did nothing wrong, and we could have used any type of force necessary."
Sheriff Campbell said some of the deputies involved in the encounter suffered from PTSD.
"People don't understand that this is not something we go home and have a cup of coffee, go to bed, and forget. This lives on for years."
Just recently, the National Association of Medical Examiners welcomed its new position on the term "excited delirium." The so-called "excited delirium" diagnosis has long been used in the United States as a medically baseless cause of death in fatal police encounters.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon re-reviewed Burns' cause of death and revised the death certificate. Instead of "excited delirium", Burns died by "positional asphyxia".
"The cause of death that was listed initially on the death certificate 'excited delirium,' was something that the National Association of Medical Examiners took a stance on in March of this year, and they basically said it's not an acceptable cause of death," Jim Allmon, Sangamon County Coroner, told WAND News.
While the ruling changes the manner of death to "homicide", Sangamon County Officials said that change does not change the facts of the case and the deputies' actions have still been ruled as a justified homicide.
"Just because you change this to a 'homicide' doesn't make it murder. Homicide simply means at the hands of another, but there are many categories of justifiable homicide from self-defense and law enforcement use of force. So, we want the public to understand that this does not mean that there is going to be a case open against our deputies. It's proven they did nothing wrong, and this won't change that," he said.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright added to the change in the manner of death. He said:
"While the Coroner's amendment of the death certificate is appropriate, the Illinois State Police investigation of the underlying facts has been and remains the same since 2010. Tragically, the combination of a mental health crisis exacerbated by the use of crack cocaine, marijuana, and prescription drugs resulted in Patrick Burns' commission of a violent home invasion and assault upon a neighbor with children present in the home. This course of conduct extended into the aggravated battery of a responding Sangamon County Deputy upon arrival at the scene and Mr. Burns' violent resistance against completely justified attempts by multiple deputies to neutralize a clear and present threat to public safety. They placed their own lives on the line to protect the public.
"Any death classified as a 'Homicide' by the Coroner under standards established by the National Association of Medical Examiners does not equate to a legal determination that an act of murder, manslaughter, or other crime occurred. That is a matter reserved for an entirely separate legal determination through the application of criminal law to the facts contained in law enforcement's investigation. My predecessor, then State's Attorney John Schmidt, reviewed the ISP investigation in 2010 and correctly concluded the deputies' actions were justified under the totality of the circumstances. His legal determination was not premised upon any information reflected by the initial death certificate. Likewise, the recent amendment of the death certificate does not change what occurred that tragic day in January 2010. The uncontroverted evidence demonstrates that the Sangamon County Deputies' entirely justified actions that day did not constitute a crime under Illinois law.
"I personally reviewed the ISP investigation both before and after the current Coroner's appropriate amendment of the death certificate and concur with State's Attorney Schmidt's findings reflected in his March, 2010 correspondence to the Illinois State Police. I reached out to the Burns family in January 2023 and last week, both before and after the amendment of the death certificate, to address any questions or concerns regarding the status. I have not received a response but remain willing to follow through. The family of Patrick Burns, his victims, and law enforcement were deeply traumatized by this incident and public officials owe all involved the transparency and proactive communication we have offered."
When asked about other cases involving the case of death as "excited delirium", Wright said his office will review any information that is provided by any source, like the Illinois State Police or the coroner's office.
"I would do the same with any change in death certificates in any case, but it is likely that the change to the vital record as having an accurate classification of cause of death, if that doesn't add any facts to underlying incident changes are the decision will be the same as the first time it was reviewed. Prosecutors look at investigations from law enforcement to make a determination about whether a crime occurred and whether that crime can be proved beyond responsible doubt. That is what we did here and any information I get in the future, I will do the same with specific facts of the case."
Sheriff Campbell added that the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office received a summary judgment on one of the civil lawsuits by the Federal Court. The other two cases were voluntarily removed.
