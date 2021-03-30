SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Sangamon County is now opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to those 16 and up.
Appointments are currently available at the drive-thru Sangamon County Department of Public Health location and the mass vaccination site on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
There are two options to register: www.scdph.org or by calling 217-321-2606.
To better serve those without internet access, a portion of the appointments will only be available to those that call the hotline.
Note:
You must be 18 years or older to receive the Moderna vaccine.
You must be 18 years or older to receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
You must be 16 years or older to receive the Pfizer Vaccine.
Brand availability is listed by location at SCDPH.org.
Currently, the Fairgrounds' Mass Vaccination site is administering Pfizer, and the SCDPH drive-thru is administering Moderna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.