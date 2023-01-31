SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois will now offer qualified registered voters the opportunity to be placed on a Permanent Vote by Mail list for all future elections or only General Elections.
As mandated in June of 2021 by Public Act 102-0015, County Clerk Don Gray has mailed a paper application post card to all registered voters of Sangamon County to officially sign up for Permanent Vote by Mail status in advance of the April 4th Sangamon County Consolidated Election.
Upon receipt of the Permanent Vote by Mail application by the Sangamon County Election Office, registered voters will receive a ballot by mail for all future elections.
Voters can decide whether they’d like to receive ballots for all elections including partisan Primary Elections or if they’d prefer only mail ballots for General Elections, which do not require a party designation.
Any change of address or name, requires the Permanent Vote by Mail voter to re-apply for Permanent Vote by Mail status.
According to the Sangamon County Clerk’s Office, the application is optional and is not required to be filled out and returned. If a voter would like to be on the Permanent Vote by Mail list, they need to complete the application post card and either mail or hand deliver it to the Election Office or submit an online application via the County Clerk’s website.
“As pre-election day voter services continue to evolve as a continued convenience to voters, the opportunity for voters to be placed on a Permanent Vote by Mail list is an additional service to increase voter participation while maintaining the security and integrity of the process,” said Clerk Gray.
Gray continued, “Regardless of your preferred manner to cast a ballot, voters are encouraged to cast a ballot and vote in the upcoming April 4th Consolidated Election!”
Registered voters are now able to submit a Vote by Mail application for the April Consolidated Election without signing up to be on the Permanent Vote by Mail list.
A paper application can be requested by calling the Election Office at 217-753-8683 or filled out electronically at countyclerk.sangamonil.gov.
Vote by Mail ballots will be mailed to all applicants for the April 4th Consolidated Election beginning February 23rd, which is also the first day of early voting.
The deadline for applying for a mail ballot is March 30th.
Ballots must be postmarked no later than April 4, 2023 and returned to the Election Office no later than the 14th day following Election Day to be formally accepted and added to the official tabulated and final results.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.