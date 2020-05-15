SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The 26th death due to COVID-19 complications has been reported in Sangamon County, according to the Sangamon County Health Department.
The latest death was a female in her 60s. She tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28. She was being treated at Memorial Medical Center.
On Friday, the department also announced eight new positive cases. The total number of positive cases for the county is 308, including 26 deaths. Of those positive cases, 136 people have recovered and 8 are under hospital care.
