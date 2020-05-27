SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced an additional death on Wednesday.
The patient was a female in her 80s who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 22. She was being treated at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
The woman was a resident of The Villas Senior Care Community.
The department also announced 5 new positive cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 343. Of those who have tested positive 234 have recovered and 30 have died. A total of 5,383 test have been performed.
