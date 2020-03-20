SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A false positive case in Sangamon County brought the number of cases back to four, including one death.
Health officials said on Friday that they have reported four cases of COVID-19. That total includes the one death. On Thursday, health officials said they had five cases. However, officials have since said one of the test came back as a false positive.
As of 3 p.m. Memorial Medical Center had 10 people under investigation. St. John's Hospital also had 10 people under investigation.
All of the cases are no longer in the hospital.
There have been 35 negative tests in Sangamon County.