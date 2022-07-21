SANGAMON COUNTY, (WAND)- The Sangamon County Illinois Office of Emergency Management discovered several of its Rescue and K-9 Unit squad members have not been properly trained or certified.
According to the Sangamon County OEM, most of their members lacked certification and proper training to provide the potentially necessary medical treatment needed during emergency calls.
The squad members were under review after County attorneys and insurance carriers raised liability concerns.
The Sangamon County OEM says the County is currently working with Squad Leadership to schedule the necessary training.
Sangamon County and the Rescue Squad say they remain committed to serving the citizens of Sangamon County and released the following statement:
"The Preservation of life and property through professionalism is the rescue squad's mission, and it is critical that the squad live up to its mission."
Services will return once the mandatory training requirements are met.
