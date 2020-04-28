SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced a total of 41 new cases of COVID-19 in their daily joint communication press release.
This is the highest number of cases the county has reported in a single day.
The total number of cases is now 153 positive with 9 deaths. A total of 36 people have recovered.
Health officials told WAND New all but four of the new cases are associated with The Villas Senior Care Community. There are 19 more people at the center that still need to be tested out of the 200 residents.
There has been a total of 81 confirmed cases at the Villas, including five deaths.
Memorial Medical Center is reporting nine confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized, including six Sangamon County residents, and six inpatients currently under investigation.
HSHS St. John’s Hospital is reporting nineteen confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized, including eleven Sangamon County residents, and four inpatients currently under investigation.
