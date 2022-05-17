SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Treasurer's Office will temporally relocate to the Third Floor of the County Complex starting May 18.
As of Thursday the office will be relocated due to the rail relocation project, a new state-of-the-art Transportation Hub opening in downtown Springfield.
According to the Treasuers Office once completed, the new layout will provide easy access to many of the services that Sangamon County residents need.
The temporary office is located in room 303, formally the County Coroner's Office. Residents seeking in-office services should prepare for parking challenges, security screening, and an elevator ride to the Third Floor.
The Treasurer's Office reminds property taxpayers of the Easy-Payment Options. These remote services will reduce wait times and lower traffic in and out of the County Complex at no additional cost or fees to the taxpayer.
- Free E-check payments at: Tax.Co.Sangamon.IL.US .
- Mail to: Sangamon County Treasurer, PO Box 19400, Springfield, IL 62794-9400.
- Drive-thru and lobby payments at any INB location with a stub.
Residents with any questions regarding property tax payment options or other services provided by the Treasurer's Office may call 217-753-6800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.