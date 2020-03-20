SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County State's Attorney said their will be strict penalties for false reporting related to COVID-19.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dane Wright said penalties will be enforced for disseminating false information concerning the pandemic. There will also be consequences if people refuse isolation, quarantine or closures issued by public health authorities.
The offenses will be a Class A misdemeanor and are subject to jail time of up to 364 days and a potential fine of $2,500.
Also if false reporting results in an emergency response you could be charged with disorderly conduct with is a Class 4 felony. You could be sentenced to 1-3 years and a fine of up to $25,000. There will also be penalties to reimburse public agencies for responding.
"In this unprecedented public health crisis, knowingly false or malicious reports to public health officials or law enforcement regarding the COVID-19 virus will not be tolerated." Wright said.