SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon Mass Transit District announces masks are no longer required at transportation hubs or to ride.
SMTD made the announcement Tuesday morning after the Transportation Safety Administration withdrew its extension of the mandate that was to begin today.
“Per the advice of our county health department, while masks are no longer required, we would encourage anyone not feeling well to wear a mask to protect those around them,” said SMTD Managing Director Steve Schoeffel.
The TSA has required masks on public transportation for over two years.
“SMTD is happy to be able to take this step coming out of the pandemic,” Schoeffel added, “and our operators will appreciate no longer having to enforce the mandate.”
Information on SMTD routes, schedules, fares, and more is available at SMTD.org.
