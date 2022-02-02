SANGAMON, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon Mass Transit District has suspended its services due to the worsening weather conditions.
SMTD last trip will leave for the transfer center at 9 a.m. and last trip out of junction circle at 8:45 a.m.
All passengers are advised to catch the next available bus if they need SMTD transportation home.
SMTD service status for Thursday is still pending.
