SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Starting Wednesday, April 15, Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) will require all passengers to wear a face mask or face covering in order to board a bus.
The CDC has not required, but has recommended the public wear face masks or fabric coverings when going out in public due to the COVID-19 spread.
SMTD said the face covering does not need to be a surgical or N95 mask to ride. Passengers must simply have their nose and mouth covered.
SMTD said bus drivers will refuse rides to anyone not wearing a face covering. All bus drivers will be wearing masks.