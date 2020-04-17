SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Essential travel includes going to the grocery store, picking up a prescription or it may even be going to your job.
Some people use their car to get from point A to point B but during this time, Deputy Managing Director for Sangamon Mass Transit, Steve Schoeffel, says a lot of people are also relying on the bus.
"Regular rider-ship is down 60 percent, but we are the only form of transportation for a number of people in our community," Schoeffel says. "We still have over 2,000 riders per day, so that's a lot of people."
While riding the bus, passengers and the driver are in close quarters ... making it hard to socially distance.
"Crowded people at transfer center getting ready to get on a bus, or people on a bus could be in that situation," Schoeffel says.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, SMTD has made it a requirement for all passengers to wear a face mask while riding the bus.
"Every one has to wear a mask to board an SMTD bus," Schoeffel says.
Raven Dodson is the Administrative Director for Open World Relief, a nationwide non-profit that focuses on disaster relief and recovery. Dodson says when SMTD made this announcement, many people in the community were concerned.
"The response of the community; they all just started talking about masks and where do I find one," Dodson says. "It's not so easy to go and purchase one anywhere."
According to Schoeffel, it was difficult for SMTD to find or purchase face masks for both employees and passengers.
"All of the first responders, hospitals, people like that, were first in line for PPE, so it was difficult for us to get those," Schoeffel says. "We've been fortune enough to have a lot of donations."
Open World Relief is one of the organizations that's working to help.
"I'm organizing with about a dozen volunteers right now, and they are making ten or more masks a day," Dodson says. "We expect to make 1,000 to donate."
SMTD says if passengers are in need of a mask, they can stop by the transfer center to pick one up.
"This is the time where the incident rate is supposed to be at the highest in Illinois, so we're doing everything we can to protect our employees and passengers," Schoeffel says.