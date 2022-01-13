NIANTIC Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon Valley CUSD #9 announces they will be transitioning to full remote learning for Friday, January 14, 2022.
In-person learning is not scheduled to return until Tuesday, January 18.
According to the school district, they are in the midst of transitioning to an adaptive pause due to a large number of new cases making it difficult for schools to conduct prompt investigations to identify and exclude/quarantine close contacts.
The district announced in a letter addressed to students, parents, and faculty, that students are expected to attend their classes through the use of Google Classroom and joining Google Meets with their respective teachers during respective class times. Students without a valid excuse (in grades 6-12) will be unexcused if they are not on Google Meets.
Remote learning plans are avavlible on the Sangamon Valley CUSD # 9 website, thanks to Building Principals. Click on the links below to access the plans:
SVP Remote Learning Expectations
SVI Remote Learning Expectations
SVMS Remote Learning Schedule and Expectations
SVHS Remote Learning Schedule and Expectations
The school adds, all extracurricular activities for grades 6-12 will continue as scheduled per coaches’ discretion. This includes both practices and competitive events.
Students enrolled in off-campus programs at the high school level such as Heartland Technical Academy, will still be in attendance at those facilities.
The Tech bus and other programs that travel into Decatur will leave and return to SVHS at the normal time.
If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact your child’s school office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.