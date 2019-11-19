(WAND) - With Christmas around the corner Santa Claus is jumping on the texting scene to send text messages to people across the country.
You can sign up for text messages up until Christmas Day. If you sign up you will receive fun photos, jokes and surprises from Santa himself.
"I wanted to take people inside my process this year, show them how I prepare for my biggest night and spread Christmas cheer,” said Claus in a press release.
Starting Dec. 1, Santa will text approximately once every five days and then once a week leading up to Christmas. If you would like to receive his messages, you can sign up online at Santa Wants to Text You This Christmas.