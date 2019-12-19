SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There's nothing like a visit from Santa Claus to raise your holiday spirits, and on Thursday, children at HSHS St. John's Hospital were able to see the man in the red suit.
Child Life Specialist Megan Leathers said it's important to keep children's spirits high this time of year.
"This is supposed to be this joyful, fun time of year," Leathers said. "If they are trying to get better or are sick, we want to help bring back some of that joy and the magic of Christmas."
With the help of the Sangamon Mass Transit District, Santa proved he gives gifts to children all over the world, even in the hospital.
"We want to bring something normal," Leathers said. "This would be the time of year they would get to visit Santa at the mall, or another party, but the [Sangamon] Mass Transit (SMTD) helps to bring Santa to the kids."
But Santa didn't arrive by sleigh. SMTD swapped out Santa's reindeer for a decked out Christmas bus.
"He comes on the SMTD bus," Leathers said. "His sleigh broke down, so they bring Santa to bring gifts to the kids. Just seeing Santa brings the spirit of Christmas in the air and helps cheer everybody up."