CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) : Santa's for Seniors wants to help local senior residents in nursing and assisted living homes make their holidays a bit more merry.
Holly York runs the Santas for Seniors program in Champaign and Ford counties. York says the program allows the community to make the holidays more special for seniors who may not have family in the area or other unforeseen circumstances. Through Santas for Seniors, you can be a sponsor, donor or helper.
A Sponsor will buy gifts from a list that we supply. Sponsors can request whether they want to shop for a male or female, an independently living senior, or a senior in a facility. They can also sponsor numerous seniors if they so choose, as well as special cases (husband and wife, seniors with grandkids, veterans, pets, etc). Sponsors are responsible for delivery of items to us.
A Donor can assist in several ways such as offering monetary donations for shopping, donating supplies (wrapping paper, boxes, tape, bows, gift bags, name tags), or purchasing gift cards. Donors are responsible for delivery of items to us.
A Helper can assist in many ways! Tasks include shopping with lists (money provided by donors), organizing lists for shopping, organizing gifts for wrapping, packaging and wrapping gifts, and delivery of gifts.
York says the small gifts for these seniors make huge differences in their lives saying their reactions are priceless come the holidays. "I've definitely have had some that will cry, I've had some that say "I don't deserve it, give it to someone else who needs it, who deserves it.'" York says after accepting gifts, seniors have the best stories for those who helped them out. "The best part about it seeing the smile on their faces but also listening to the stories they tell us."
York says the process to be a part of Santas for Seniors is easy and she walks you through it all. Here's how you can contact her.
EMAIL: Santasforseniors2020@gmail.com,
PHONE: Holly York at 217-530-6366 (leave a message or text)
FACEBOOK: Santas for Seniors
The deadline to be a part of Santas for Seniors is November 7th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.